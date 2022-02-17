Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Sold by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. reduced its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 83.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 57,600 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARW. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

ARW has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

In other news, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total transaction of $1,086,939.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ARW opened at $127.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.48. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.40 and a 1-year high of $137.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.57.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.93. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The business had revenue of $9.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 15.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, December 17th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

