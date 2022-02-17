Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.16% of Arvinas worth $6,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Arvinas by 142.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Arvinas during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Arvinas by 135.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Arvinas during the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Arvinas by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARVN opened at $71.95 on Thursday. Arvinas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.59 and a 52 week high of $108.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.93 and a beta of 1.98.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Arvinas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.27.

In other Arvinas news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 15,000 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Liam Ratcliffe sold 156,464 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $10,304,719.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 278,129 shares of company stock valued at $18,673,146 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

