Ascential (OTCMKTS:AIAPF) Trading Down 15.8%

Ascential plc (OTCMKTS:AIAPF) traded down 15.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.25 and last traded at $4.25. 900 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.05.

Separately, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ascential from GBX 500 ($6.77) to GBX 490 ($6.63) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Get Ascential alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.48.

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Product Design, Marketing, Sales, and Built Environment and Policy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ascential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.