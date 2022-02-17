ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $27.00

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $27.00 and last traded at $27.02, with a volume of 6534 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.91.

Several brokerages recently commented on ASOMY. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASOS from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ASOS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 4,000 ($54.13) to GBX 3,850 ($52.10) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of ASOS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,684.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.93.

ASOS Plc engages in in the operation of a multi-platform offering fashion products for 20-somethings. The firm offers clothes and other fashion items available in retail. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and European Union. The company was founded by Nicholas Jon Robertson and Quentin John Griffiths on June 2, 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

