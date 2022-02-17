Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-2.070-$-1.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $145 million-$155 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $151.01 million.

ASPN traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.92. 430,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,111. Aspen Aerogels has a one year low of $16.33 and a one year high of $65.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $857.41 million, a P/E ratio of -29.85 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.05.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ASPN shares. Benchmark started coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aspen Aerogels from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, boosted their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.00.

In other Aspen Aerogels news, VP Kelley Conte sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $1,120,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 457.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,734 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 279.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,714 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 6,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 122.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,417 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 7,926 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

