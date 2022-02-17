Assured Guaranty (AGO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of AGO opened at $59.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.17. Assured Guaranty has a 12-month low of $38.77 and a 12-month high of $59.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.
Separately, MKM Partners upped their price target on Assured Guaranty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.
Assured Guaranty Company Profile
Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection products to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment consists of the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.
