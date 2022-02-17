Assured Guaranty (AGO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of AGO opened at $59.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.17. Assured Guaranty has a 12-month low of $38.77 and a 12-month high of $59.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Separately, MKM Partners upped their price target on Assured Guaranty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGO. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Assured Guaranty by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 8,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection products to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment consists of the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

