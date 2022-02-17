AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Purchased by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors boosted its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,179,166 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214,424 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned 0.17% of AstraZeneca worth $311,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AZN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 35.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,439,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,492,000 after acquiring an additional 635,065 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 10.1% during the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 29,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the third quarter valued at about $3,003,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 520.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,442,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,286 shares during the period. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AZN shares. TheStreet cut AstraZeneca from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. DZ Bank raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co cut AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

Shares of AZN opened at $60.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $46.48 and a 1 year high of $64.21. The stock has a market cap of $188.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.43.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $11.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. AstraZeneca’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 214.07%.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

