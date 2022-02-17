Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after SVB Leerink lowered their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $10.00. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Atea Pharmaceuticals traded as low as $6.02 and last traded at $6.06, with a volume of 1001116 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.36.
AVIR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
In other Atea Pharmaceuticals news, Director Polly A. Murphy purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.57 per share, with a total value of $102,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.65 and a 200 day moving average of $17.88.
Atea Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVIR)
Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Atea Pharmaceuticals (AVIR)
- The Bottom Is In For Walmart
- Palantir Tests Investors Patience, But May Still Pay Off Over Time
- Buy The Dip In NVIDIA, Before It’s Too Late
- The Institutions Begin To Shed Tightly Held Allison Transmission
- Construction, Concrete and Asphalt Prices Keep Going Up: Stocks to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.