Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after SVB Leerink lowered their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $10.00. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Atea Pharmaceuticals traded as low as $6.02 and last traded at $6.06, with a volume of 1001116 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.36.

AVIR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other Atea Pharmaceuticals news, Director Polly A. Murphy purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.57 per share, with a total value of $102,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVIR. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 299.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 38,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 29,048 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 343.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after purchasing an additional 152,038 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 238.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 19,509 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 435.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 6,571 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 319.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 13,097 shares during the period. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.65 and a 200 day moving average of $17.88.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

