Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Hits New 52-Week High at $1.65

Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.65 and last traded at C$1.62, with a volume of 1521546 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.58.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Athabasca Oil from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.27 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$854.39 million and a PE ratio of 50.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.55, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates in Light Oil and Thermal Oil divisions. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

