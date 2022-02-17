ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $2.66

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.66 and last traded at $2.68, with a volume of 990148 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.83.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. CJS Securities cut ATI Physical Therapy to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on ATI Physical Therapy in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ATI Physical Therapy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.28.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $159.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.46 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman John L. Larsen acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.63 per share, for a total transaction of $36,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the third quarter valued at $37,267,000. Knighthead Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ATI Physical Therapy by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Knighthead Capital Management LLC now owns 8,239,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,932,000 after acquiring an additional 464,057 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of ATI Physical Therapy by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 4,872,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,026 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ATI Physical Therapy by 11.7% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,685,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,005,000 after acquiring an additional 385,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Alternative Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the third quarter worth $10,832,000. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

ATI Physical Therapy Company Profile (NYSE:ATIP)

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

