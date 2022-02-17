Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $79.07, but opened at $81.09. Atlas Air Worldwide shares last traded at $77.55, with a volume of 15,391 shares.

The transportation company reported $7.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.11 by $0.94. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

AAWW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.67.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 10,348 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total value of $983,163.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Keith H. Mayer sold 1,000 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 68,348 shares of company stock worth $6,213,560 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 158.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.58 and a 200-day moving average of $81.72.

About Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

