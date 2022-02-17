Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Atlas had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $428.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Atlas’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Atlas updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE ATCO traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,526. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Atlas has a 1 year low of $12.35 and a 1 year high of $16.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 19th. Atlas’s payout ratio is 80.65%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Atlas from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Atlas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Atlas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Atlas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Atlas by 147.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Atlas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Atlas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $171,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in Atlas by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 15,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Atlas by 30.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 6,127 shares during the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlas Company Profile

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

