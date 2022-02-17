Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $16.06, but opened at $14.64. Atlas shares last traded at $14.42, with a volume of 40,993 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $428.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.17 million. Atlas had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 14.68%. Atlas’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share.

Get Atlas alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 19th. Atlas’s payout ratio is presently 80.65%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ATCO shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Atlas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Atlas from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Atlas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Atlas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Atlas by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 36,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Atlas by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,916 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas in the fourth quarter worth $171,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Atlas by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 43,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 9,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Atlas by 155.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 60,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 36,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Atlas Company Profile (NYSE:ATCO)

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.