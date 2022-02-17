Atlas Protocol Price Down 16.4% Over Last 7 Days (ATP)

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. Atlas Protocol has a market capitalization of $915,946.12 and $215,045.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Atlas Protocol has traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Atlas Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Atlas Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002461 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00044742 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,881.66 or 0.07089128 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40,674.19 or 1.00062089 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00049056 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00050582 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Atlas Protocol Profile

Atlas Protocol was first traded on November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 coins. The official message board for Atlas Protocol is medium.com/@atlasp . The official website for Atlas Protocol is atlasp.io . Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

Buying and Selling Atlas Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atlas Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atlas Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Atlas Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atlas Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.