Atomic Wallet Coin Market Cap Reaches $8.31 Million (AWC)

Atomic Wallet Coin (CURRENCY:AWC) traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 17th. In the last week, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Atomic Wallet Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.78 or 0.00001935 BTC on popular exchanges. Atomic Wallet Coin has a market cap of $8.31 million and approximately $35,183.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002469 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002467 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001911 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00044692 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004095 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Atomic Wallet Coin Profile

Atomic Wallet Coin (CRYPTO:AWC) is a coin. Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,603,659 coins. The official message board for Atomic Wallet Coin is medium.com/atomic-wallet . Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Atomic Wallet Coin’s official website is atomicwallet.io . The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is /r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Atomic is a decentralized multi-cryptocurrency wallet available for Windows, Mac OS and Linux. The wallet uses BitTorrent technology for distributed order book and atomic swap technology for cross-chain custody free exchange. Atomicwallet also features instant exchange options – Changelly and ShapeShift. Atomic Wallet will issue own token, called the AWC (Atomic Wallet Coin). A strict limit of 100M AWC will be created, never to be increased. AWC will run natively on the Ethereum blockchain with ERC20. On April 30rd 2019, 50% of the AWC Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and the same amount released on the Binance Mainnet. Now you can use two ways swap tool between ERC20 and BEP2 tokens. “

Atomic Wallet Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atomic Wallet Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

