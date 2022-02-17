AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,558,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,227,500 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for about 0.9% of Two Sigma Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.18% of AT&T worth $339,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Titus Wealth Management boosted its stake in AT&T by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 14,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 185,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,001,000 after buying an additional 36,086 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 451.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 973,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,285,000 after buying an additional 796,577 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,012,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,367,000 after buying an additional 149,395 shares during the period. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 158,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after buying an additional 72,911 shares during the period. 51.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:T traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $23.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,097,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,190,324. The company has a market capitalization of $170.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.72. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $33.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.71%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 75.36%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.43.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

