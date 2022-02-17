AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Position Increased by Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 73.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 635,302 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268,233 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $17,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth about $453,000. Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $278,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,319,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,975,000 after purchasing an additional 149,735 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter worth approximately $418,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 8.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,026,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,109,000 after purchasing an additional 224,857 shares in the last quarter. 51.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.43.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $23.94 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.02 and a 12-month high of $33.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $170.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.72.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.69%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 75.36%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.