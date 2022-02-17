AU Optronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) Short Interest Update

AU Optronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 379,800 shares, an increase of 31.7% from the January 15th total of 288,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 259,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

AU Optronics stock opened at $7.36 on Thursday. AU Optronics has a 12 month low of $5.73 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.16.

Several research firms have recently commented on AUOTY. Morgan Stanley lowered AU Optronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AU Optronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

AU Optronics Corp. engages in the production and sales of liquid crystal display (LCD) monitor and organic light emitting display. Its products include thin film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD), low temperature polysilicon (LTPS), organic light emitting display (AMOLED) and integrated touch solutions.

