AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 368,000 shares, an increase of 39.4% from the January 15th total of 263,900 shares. Currently, 6.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 60,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days.

Shares of AEYE opened at $5.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $66.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 2.07. AudioEye has a 12 month low of $4.88 and a 12 month high of $41.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.14.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AEYE shares. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on AudioEye from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AudioEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AudioEye in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

In other AudioEye news, insider David Moradi purchased 17,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.55 per share, with a total value of $132,276.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AudioEye by 3.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 35,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in AudioEye by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AudioEye by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in AudioEye by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in AudioEye by 415.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,442 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.04% of the company’s stock.

AudioEye Company Profile

AudioEye, Inc engages in the provision of digital accessibility technology solutions. It offers patented, Internet content publication and distribution software which enables the conversion of any media into an accessible format and allowing real-time distribution to end-users on any Internet connected device.

