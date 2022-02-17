Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.12), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:AUR traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.26. 1,293,910 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,533,130. Aurora Innovation has a twelve month low of $3.94 and a twelve month high of $17.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.29.

Get Aurora Innovation alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AUR. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Aurora Innovation during the 4th quarter worth $9,210,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Aurora Innovation during the 4th quarter worth $5,095,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Aurora Innovation during the 4th quarter worth $1,935,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Aurora Innovation during the 4th quarter worth $780,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Aurora Innovation during the 4th quarter worth $299,000. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AUR shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Aurora Innovation from $13.00 to $14.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Aurora Innovation in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

Aurora Innovation Company Profile

Reinvent Technology Partners Y entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Aurora Innovation Inc

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.