Autodesk (ADSK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 51.01%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect Autodesk to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Autodesk alerts:

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $233.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $51.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.42 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Autodesk has a fifty-two week low of $223.81 and a fifty-two week high of $344.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.52.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $324.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.36.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $51,312.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total transaction of $1,210,619.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,109 shares of company stock worth $1,311,749 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Autodesk by 306.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,018 shares of the software company’s stock worth $12,377,000 after acquiring an additional 33,177 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Autodesk by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 41,125 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,924 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the software company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the software company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. 86.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.