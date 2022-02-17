Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Holdings Boosted by Twinbeech Capital LP

Twinbeech Capital LP boosted its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 88.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,178 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,047 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $4,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 109.7% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 130 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 35.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 137 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 82.2% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the software company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 462.8% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 242 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk stock traded down $9.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $224.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,694,804. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.42 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.81 and a twelve month high of $344.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $258.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.52.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 51.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $51,312.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total transaction of $1,210,619.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,109 shares of company stock worth $1,311,749. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADSK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Autodesk from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup started coverage on Autodesk in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on Autodesk from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Autodesk from $365.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Autodesk from $346.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.13.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.