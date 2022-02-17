Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors lowered its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 63.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 490,152 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 858,565 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned 0.22% of Autodesk worth $139,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the third quarter worth $207,000. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 53.6% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 523,421 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $149,264,000 after purchasing an additional 182,607 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 400,293 shares of the software company’s stock worth $114,152,000 after buying an additional 5,316 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 105.4% in the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the software company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 763.4% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 18,080 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,156,000 after buying an additional 15,986 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $346.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.36.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $51,312.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total transaction of $28,653.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,109 shares of company stock valued at $1,311,749 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $233.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.42 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $258.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.52. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.81 and a fifty-two week high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 51.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.