Autohome (ATHM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The information services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. Autohome had a net margin of 37.84% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $273.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Autohome’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Autohome to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:ATHM opened at $29.25 on Thursday. Autohome has a 52-week low of $26.10 and a 52-week high of $140.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.20 and a 200 day moving average of $38.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.20.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. CLSA lowered their price target on shares of Autohome from $43.50 to $37.20 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Autohome from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autohome from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Autohome in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autohome has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATHM. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Autohome during the fourth quarter worth $445,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Autohome by 2.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,183 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Autohome by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,626 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autohome by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,281 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autohome by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 99,159 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 18,168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

About Autohome

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

