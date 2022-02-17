Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $258.99 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) will report $258.99 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Autohome’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $259.25 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $258.72 million. Autohome posted sales of $380.55 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autohome will report full-year sales of $1.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Autohome.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The information services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. Autohome had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 37.84%. The company had revenue of $273.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Autohome from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. CLSA dropped their price objective on shares of Autohome from $43.50 to $37.20 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autohome from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Autohome in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caxton Associates LP increased its stake in Autohome by 228.9% in the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 21,459 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 14,935 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Autohome by 13.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 118,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,504,000 after acquiring an additional 14,431 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Autohome by 671.9% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Autohome by 61.5% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 156,092 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,324,000 after buying an additional 59,449 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Autohome by 11.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,436 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

ATHM stock opened at $29.25 on Thursday. Autohome has a 52-week low of $26.10 and a 52-week high of $140.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.04.

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

