Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.76% from the stock’s previous close.

ALV has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Autoliv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Autoliv from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Wolfe Research raised Autoliv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Autoliv from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Autoliv from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.93.

Shares of Autoliv stock opened at $103.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.83. Autoliv has a 52 week low of $80.83 and a 52 week high of $110.59. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Autoliv will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Autoliv by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Autoliv by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Autoliv by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,080 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Autoliv by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 38,820 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Autoliv during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 38.97% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

