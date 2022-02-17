Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.740-$6.860 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.21 billion-$16.36 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.17 billion.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADP. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $226.38.

Shares of ADP traded down $3.78 on Thursday, hitting $200.46. 1,600,665 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,094,647. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $224.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.48. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $166.26 and a 1 year high of $248.96.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 64.40%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 738 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total transaction of $168,551.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP James T. Sperduto sold 1,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.47, for a total transaction of $351,695.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,928 shares of company stock worth $29,379,540. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADP. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $396,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $317,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

