AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.80 EPS

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.80, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 41.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share.

NYSE AN traded down $4.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $106.19. 48,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 779,891. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.36. AutoNation has a 12-month low of $74.23 and a 12-month high of $133.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.39.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in AutoNation by 9.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 444,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,098,000 after buying an additional 39,642 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 415.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 391,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,734,000 after purchasing an additional 315,394 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 148.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth about $387,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 21st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AN shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens upped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AutoNation from $116.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoNation has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.17.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment is comprised of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

