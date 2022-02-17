AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.80 EPS

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.80, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 41.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share.
NYSE AN traded down $4.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $106.19. 48,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 779,891. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.36. AutoNation has a 12-month low of $74.23 and a 12-month high of $133.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.39.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in AutoNation by 9.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 444,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,098,000 after buying an additional 39,642 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 415.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 391,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,734,000 after purchasing an additional 315,394 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 148.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth about $387,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.59% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AN shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens upped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AutoNation from $116.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoNation has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.17.
AutoNation Company Profile
AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment is comprised of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.
