AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.59

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 1.59 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%.

AvalonBay Communities has increased its dividend payment by 8.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. AvalonBay Communities has a payout ratio of 132.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect AvalonBay Communities to earn $10.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.8%.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Shares of AVB stock traded down $3.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $236.14. 455,391 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 709,530. AvalonBay Communities has a 12 month low of $174.85 and a 12 month high of $257.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $246.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.93.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.40. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 43.76% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVB. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.06.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total transaction of $59,030.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVB. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 112.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $660,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.