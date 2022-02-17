Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 19.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 247,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,773 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.30% of Avery Dennison worth $51,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVY. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the second quarter worth about $85,163,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,010,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,452,701,000 after acquiring an additional 382,261 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 3,609.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 262,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,169,000 after acquiring an additional 255,331 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,993,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $839,597,000 after acquiring an additional 222,875 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 976.1% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,032,000 after acquiring an additional 148,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVY opened at $184.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.00. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $168.47 and a 1-year high of $229.24.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

A number of analysts recently commented on AVY shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.70.

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions, and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

