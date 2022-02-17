Aviva (LON:AV) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $409.54

Aviva plc (LON:AV) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 409.54 ($5.54) and traded as high as GBX 439.87 ($5.95). Aviva shares last traded at GBX 438.20 ($5.93), with a volume of 7,980,070 shares traded.

AV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.77) price target on shares of Aviva in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.50) price objective on shares of Aviva in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 510 ($6.90) price objective on shares of Aviva in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aviva currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 480.50 ($6.50).

Get Aviva alerts:

The company has a market cap of £16.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 423.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 409.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.06, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.16.

In other news, insider Martin Strobel bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 394 ($5.33) per share, for a total transaction of £157,600 ($213,261.16). Also, insider Belen Romana Garcia acquired 1,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 411 ($5.56) per share, for a total transaction of £6,769.17 ($9,159.91).

Aviva Company Profile (LON:AV)

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.