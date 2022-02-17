Axa S.A. Buys New Holdings in CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX)

Axa S.A. bought a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 231,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,000. Axa S.A. owned 0.35% of CytomX Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,393,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,473,000 after buying an additional 58,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,358,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,917,000 after purchasing an additional 697,287 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,616,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,697 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 3,305,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,826,000 after purchasing an additional 977,587 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,269,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,639,000 after purchasing an additional 400,126 shares during the period. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CytomX Therapeutics alerts:

CTMX opened at $4.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $269.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 0.53. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.67 and a 12 month high of $10.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.55.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

CytomX Therapeutics Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX).

Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.