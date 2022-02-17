Axa S.A. Invests $1.06 Million in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Axa S.A. bought a new position in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,000. Axa S.A. owned about 0.14% of Orthofix Medical as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 265,287 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $10,640,000 after purchasing an additional 36,562 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 699,048 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,039,000 after purchasing an additional 41,040 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 66,683 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 810,724 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $32,518,000 after purchasing an additional 32,652 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,348 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Orthofix Medical alerts:

In related news, Director Michael E. Paolucci purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.15 per share, with a total value of $62,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rice Doug purchased 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.05 per share, with a total value of $42,070.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 5,060 shares of company stock valued at $154,618 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OFIX opened at $33.11 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.19. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.65 and a twelve month high of $48.50. The firm has a market cap of $653.76 million, a PE ratio of -43.00 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Orthofix Medical Profile

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Orthofix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthofix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.