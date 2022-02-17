Axa S.A. Sells 4,488 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Axa S.A. decreased its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,488 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet raised Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Argus raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $254.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.17.

STZ opened at $220.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -736.37, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.18. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.35 and a 1 year high of $258.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently -310.00%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.