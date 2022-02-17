Axe 1-Day Volume Hits $59,028.00 (AXE)

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. One Axe coin can now be bought for about $0.0113 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Axe has traded 21.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Axe has a market cap of $59,692.79 and $59,028.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $123.55 or 0.00304071 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 73.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000030 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About Axe

AXE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Axe

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

