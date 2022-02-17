AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 67,407 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.14% of AXIS Capital worth $5,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AXS. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in AXIS Capital by 1,488.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in AXIS Capital by 257.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 6,567 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in AXIS Capital by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in AXIS Capital by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,405,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,861,000 after purchasing an additional 18,917 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in AXIS Capital by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,149,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $350,413,000 after purchasing an additional 93,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AXS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on AXIS Capital in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded AXIS Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.80.

AXS opened at $57.40 on Thursday. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a one year low of $44.49 and a one year high of $58.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.76 and its 200-day moving average is $52.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.92.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $947.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.43 million. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 11.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.35%.

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

