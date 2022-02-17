Axonics (AXNX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect Axonics to post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:AXNX opened at $54.51 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.91. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.79 and a beta of 0.42. Axonics has a fifty-two week low of $42.37 and a fifty-two week high of $79.81.

In other Axonics news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 35,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total value of $1,694,298.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karen Noblett sold 6,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total value of $322,406.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,930 shares of company stock valued at $4,884,223 in the last three months. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXNX. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Axonics by 137.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,043,000 after buying an additional 110,106 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Axonics by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 471,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,384,000 after buying an additional 80,068 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Axonics by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,010,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,564,000 after buying an additional 78,605 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Axonics by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,776,000 after purchasing an additional 49,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axonics during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,602,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AXNX. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Axonics from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Axonics from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Axonics from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Axonics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.83.

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

