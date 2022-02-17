Axonics (AXNX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect Axonics to post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ:AXNX opened at $54.51 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.91. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.79 and a beta of 0.42. Axonics has a fifty-two week low of $42.37 and a fifty-two week high of $79.81.
In other Axonics news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 35,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total value of $1,694,298.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karen Noblett sold 6,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total value of $322,406.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,930 shares of company stock valued at $4,884,223 in the last three months. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AXNX. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Axonics from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Axonics from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Axonics from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Axonics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.83.
Axonics Company Profile
Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Axonics (AXNX)
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.