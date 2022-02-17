Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA) Expected to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 15th. Cormark analyst N. Dion expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter.

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$9.90 million for the quarter.

Separately, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of AYA opened at C$9.97 on Thursday. Aya Gold & Silver has a one year low of C$4.10 and a one year high of C$11.85. The company has a market cap of C$1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 369.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 6.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.36.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

