Azul (AZUL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect Azul to post earnings of ($0.57) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:AZUL opened at $17.18 on Thursday. Azul has a 52-week low of $11.31 and a 52-week high of $29.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.15.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Azul by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,482,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,571,000 after purchasing an additional 420,886 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Azul by 169.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after buying an additional 65,091 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Azul by 296.1% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 33,531 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Azul during the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Azul by 149.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 12,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Azul from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Azul presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.28.

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

