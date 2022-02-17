B. Riley Lowers Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Price Target to $8.00

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at B. Riley from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 117.98% from the company’s previous close.

RBBN has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Ribbon Communications from $10.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of RBBN stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.67. The company had a trading volume of 35,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,861. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.36 and its 200 day moving average is $5.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Ribbon Communications has a fifty-two week low of $4.04 and a fifty-two week high of $11.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.45 million, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.95.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.12). Ribbon Communications had a return on equity of 24.37% and a net margin of 4.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ribbon Communications will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 76,540 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 65,611 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,975 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,380 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 67,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

