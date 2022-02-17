Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.75.

BW has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 33,068.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 5,291 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 200.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 5,306 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 3,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

BW stock opened at $7.76 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.14. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $5.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

