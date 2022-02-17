Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,917,701 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 354,200 shares during the period. Baidu comprises about 0.8% of Two Sigma Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.55% of Baidu worth $294,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BIDU. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 62.5% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 4,697,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $957,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806,159 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Baidu in the third quarter worth about $247,126,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Baidu by 58.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,664,710 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $747,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,412 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Baidu in the third quarter worth about $171,421,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in Baidu by 100.7% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,008,268 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $308,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BIDU traded up $1.89 on Thursday, hitting $169.24. 92,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,087,457. Baidu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.14 and a 52-week high of $354.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The company has a market capitalization of $58.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $151.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.35.

BIDU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on Baidu from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Baidu from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Baidu from $357.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.31.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

