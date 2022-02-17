Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Hits New 12-Month High at $30.11

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.11 and last traded at $29.71, with a volume of 10323183 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.79.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BKR shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $37.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.29.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.11 and a 200-day moving average of $24.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.53 and a beta of 1.51.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is -199.99%.

In related news, insider Regina Jones sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total transaction of $242,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 50,097,840 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $1,301,541,883.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,233,029 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,144,233 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 180.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 147.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company Profile (NYSE:BKR)

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.