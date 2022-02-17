Balyasny Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:LITT)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:LITT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Logistics Innovation Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in Logistics Innovation Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,204,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in Logistics Innovation Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,189,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Logistics Innovation Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $980,000. 39.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LITT opened at $9.68 on Thursday. Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp has a one year low of $9.33 and a one year high of $9.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.69.

Logistics Innovation Technologies Company Profile

Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. is based in Atlanta, GA.

