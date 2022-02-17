Balyasny Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:LITT)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:LITT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Logistics Innovation Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in Logistics Innovation Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,204,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in Logistics Innovation Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,189,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Logistics Innovation Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $980,000. 39.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ:LITT opened at $9.68 on Thursday. Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp has a one year low of $9.33 and a one year high of $9.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.69.
Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. is based in Atlanta, GA.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Logistics Innovation Technologies (LITT)
- Qualtrics International Stock is an EMS Play
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Logistics Innovation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logistics Innovation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.