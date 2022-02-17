Balyasny Asset Management LLC Buys New Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 75.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in United Therapeutics by 4.2% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in United Therapeutics by 6.3% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in United Therapeutics by 27.1% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in United Therapeutics by 0.8% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.42, for a total transaction of $617,894.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $616,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,494 shares of company stock worth $9,687,224 in the last ninety days. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $204.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.46. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $155.71 and a 52 week high of $218.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $203.16 and its 200-day moving average is $200.05.

A number of analysts have weighed in on UTHR shares. StockNews.com cut United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.83.

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

