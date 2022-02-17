Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $1.68 Million Stock Holdings in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,426 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,097 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 86,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,323,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 442,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,288,000 after purchasing an additional 8,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,181,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. 77.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MSA opened at $138.94 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.12 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 52-week low of $129.46 and a 52-week high of $172.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is currently 74.89%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Sidoti upgraded MSA Safety from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSA Safety from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

In other news, Director William M. Lambert sold 54,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.77, for a total value of $8,519,061.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Lambert sold 5,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.63, for a total value of $785,520.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,270 shares of company stock worth $13,326,182. Corporate insiders own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative products, which enhance the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in the U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

