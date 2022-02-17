Balyasny Asset Management LLC Invests $1.86 Million in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 53,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Victory Capital as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the third quarter worth $42,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 219,900.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 66.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 406.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,242 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 7.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 3,136,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $106,631,854.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Milton R. Berlinski sold 129,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $4,405,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 50,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,754,028. Corporate insiders own 10.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Victory Capital from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Victory Capital from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America began coverage on Victory Capital in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Victory Capital from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Victory Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.14.

NASDAQ:VCTR opened at $35.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.08. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.01 and a 52-week high of $43.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.22.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 41.03% and a net margin of 30.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.10%.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

