Balyasny Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 77,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,835,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.14% of ProAssurance as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ProAssurance during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 7.0% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 16.5% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 12,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 43.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 5.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PRA opened at $23.61 on Thursday. ProAssurance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.55%.

ProAssurance Company Profile

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

