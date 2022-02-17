Balyasny Asset Management LLC Sells 405,200 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405,200 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BYD. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the third quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 100.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 34.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the third quarter worth about $66,000. 66.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BYD opened at $71.17 on Thursday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1 year low of $50.38 and a 1 year high of $72.72. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.81 and its 200 day moving average is $62.38.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.10. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 42.78% and a net margin of 13.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Boyd Gaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.