Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $23.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.09% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Banco de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of Banco de Chile stock opened at $21.68 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.40. Banco de Chile has a 1 year low of $15.60 and a 1 year high of $25.12. The company has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.17. Banco de Chile had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 24.90%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Banco de Chile will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Banco de Chile by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco de Chile during the 3rd quarter valued at about $270,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Banco de Chile during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,365,000. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its position in shares of Banco de Chile by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 22,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banco de Chile

Banco de Chile SA engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. The Retail segment consists of consumer loans, commercial loans, checking accounts, credit cards, credit lines, and mortgage loans. The Wholesale segment includes corporate clients and large companies where the product offering focuses on commercial loans, checking accounts and liquidity management services, debt instruments, foreign trade, derivative contracts, and leases.

